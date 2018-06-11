Maryland judge to hear foreign payments case against Trump

Robert De Niro bleeped at Tony Awards for F-bomb directed at President Donald Trump.

(Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP). Robert De Niro introduces a performance by Bruce Springsteen at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.

Trump complained that he had been blindsided by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's criticism of his tariff threats at a summit-ending news conference.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to Singapore to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, in Canada.

Trump takes more swipes at Canada after arrival in Singapore

Overall, the crop of midterm nominees is trending more liberal than many of the "Blue Dog" Democrats swept away in Republicans' 2010 midterm romp.

(Thomas Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this May 22, 2018, file photo, Clarke Tucker talks to supporters after winning the District 2 U.S. House Democratic primary at Cotham's in the City in Little Rock. Democrats typically aren’t embracin...

The plaintiffs, Maryland and the District of Columbia, have argued that Trump is capitalizing on the presidency and causing harm to businesses trying to compete with his Washington, D.C., hotel. (Source: White House, File)

By TAMI ABDOLLAH

Associated Press

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) - A Maryland federal judge will hear arguments in a case accusing President Donald Trump of violating the Constitution by accepting payments from foreign and state governments.

Monday's arguments before U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte will delve into the substance of the "emoluments clause" and what it means. The clause bans accepting benefits from foreign or state governments without congressional approval.

The plaintiffs, Maryland and the District of Columbia, have argued that Trump is capitalizing on the presidency and causing harm to businesses trying to compete with his Washington, D.C., hotel.

Justice Department lawyers have argued that such business activity, including hotel room stays, isn't an emolument.

A private lawyer for Trump has argued that the lawsuit should be dismissed because the president cannot be sued.

