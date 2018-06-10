Trump sons open new clubhouse as numbers sag at its courses

By BERNARD CONDON
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - The president's company is hoping a new clubhouse opening at a Trump golf resort in New York City will revive its fortunes, one of several of his courses posting disappointing numbers recently.
Donald Trump's two adult sons are cutting the ribbon on a clubhouse at the Trump Golf Links in the Bronx on Monday with hopes it will attract more visitors. Data from the city obtained in a freedom of information request by The Associated Press show revenue at the course fell 7 percent last year, echoing trouble at a few of Trump's other 17 courses for which figures have been made public.
Greens fees fell last year at Trump's Los Angeles course, and his two Scottish resorts and one in Ireland posted losses in 2016, the latest year available.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
"Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story.".More >>
"Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story.".More >>
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the worldMore >>
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the worldMore >>
Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two daysMore >>
Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two daysMore >>
A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-countedMore >>
A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-countedMore >>
President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."More >>
President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."More >>
French fashion powerhouse Saint Laurent takes New Jersey for shiny Americana men's showMore >>
French fashion powerhouse Saint Laurent takes New Jersey for shiny Americana men's showMore >>
Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prizeMore >>
Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prizeMore >>
Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.More >>
Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.More >>
Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, FloridaMore >>
Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, FloridaMore >>
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightMore >>
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightMore >>