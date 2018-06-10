Trump sons open new clubhouse as numbers sag at its courses - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump sons open new clubhouse as numbers sag at its courses

By BERNARD CONDON
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The president's company is hoping a new clubhouse opening at a Trump golf resort in New York City will revive its fortunes, one of several of his courses posting disappointing numbers recently.

Donald Trump's two adult sons are cutting the ribbon on a clubhouse at the Trump Golf Links in the Bronx on Monday with hopes it will attract more visitors. Data from the city obtained in a freedom of information request by The Associated Press show revenue at the course fell 7 percent last year, echoing trouble at a few of Trump's other 17 courses for which figures have been made public.

Greens fees fell last year at Trump's Los Angeles course, and his two Scottish resorts and one in Ireland posted losses in 2016, the latest year available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

