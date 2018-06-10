Chippenham Hospital offers minimally-invasive surgical procedure for heart valve disease

Chippenham Hospital’s Levinson Heart Institute offers Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) a minimally invasive surgical procedure to treat patients with severe aortic valve stenosis and who are at greater risk of open heart surgery.

Aortic valve stenosis occurs when the heart’s aortic valve narrows and prevents blood flow from the heart to the rest of the body. A less-invasive method of treatment, TAVR repairs the diseased valve without removing it, and instead positions a replacement valve into the aortic valve’s place.

Traditional valve replacement usually requires open heart surgery in which the chest is surgically separated, however, TAVR is performed through small openings that leave the chest bones in place. TAVR is normally reserved for individuals for whom open heart surgery may be too risky, and allows more high-risk patients to avoid complications of major surgery. The procedure can also reduce a patient’s hospitalization stay and simplifies the recuperation period.

Chippenham Hospital first began its TAVR program in October 2015.