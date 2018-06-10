Wild horse hit, killed by car in Outer Banks

The mare’s stallion reportedly stayed over her body all night until she was buried Sunday morning. (Source: Corolla Wild Horse Fund - Facebook)

A horse was hit by a car and killed on a beach in the Outer Banks Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

The post said the mare was run over and killed instantly. After the “tragic” crash, the mare’s stallion reportedly stayed over her body all night until she was buried Sunday morning.

“There are no words to describe the heartbreak and frustration we are feeling this morning. What a senseless loss,” the post continued.

The Facebook page is now urging drivers to pay attention and slow down when driving on the beach. It claims the person who hit the horse was not a tourist.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12