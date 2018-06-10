Owners: Triple Crown winner Justify will race again - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Owners: Triple Crown winner Justify will race again

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). Justify is led to the stable after winning the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race and Triple Crown, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). Justify is led to the stable after winning the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race and Triple Crown, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Elmont, N.Y.
(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Justify, with jockey Mike Smith up, parades along the track after winning the Triple Crown at the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mel Evans). Justify, with jockey Mike Smith up, parades along the track after winning the Triple Crown at the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Elmont, N.Y.
(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Justify (1), with jockey Mike Smith up, crosses the finish line to win the Triple Crown at the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Elmont, N.Y. Gronkowski (6), with jockey Jose Ortiz up, fini... (AP Photo/Mel Evans). Justify (1), with jockey Mike Smith up, crosses the finish line to win the Triple Crown at the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Elmont, N.Y. Gronkowski (6), with jockey Jose Ortiz up, fini...
(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Jockey Mike Smith holds the August Belmont trophy after winning the Triple Crown and the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race aboard Justify, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Elmont, N.Y. Trainer Bob Baffert is at right. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Jockey Mike Smith holds the August Belmont trophy after winning the Triple Crown and the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race aboard Justify, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Elmont, N.Y. Trainer Bob Baffert is at right.

By BETH HARRIS
AP Racing Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Triple Crown winner Justify will get a well-deserved break and then race again this year, although no date or location has been targeted yet after the colt came out of his Belmont Stakes victory in good condition.

Elliott Walden of WinStar Farm said Sunday the multi-owner group that controls Justify wants to share the horse with the public by racing him. A plan will be formulated once the chestnut colt recovers from a compressed schedule that saw him win six races over 111 days since his debut on Feb. 18.

Justify is set to return to Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday. On June 17, the colt will travel to trainer Bob Baffert's base in Southern California to await his next move.

Justify became the 13th Triple Crown winner and second in four years with a victory Saturday in the Belmont after winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Writer of viral Olive Garden review grateful for Bourdain

    Writer of viral Olive Garden review grateful for Bourdain

    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:32:08 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 4:46 PM EDT2018-06-10 20:46:02 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press ro...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press ro...
    A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.More >>
    A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.More >>

  • Fox News host sorry for calling Trump, Kim 'two dictators'

    Fox News host sorry for calling Trump, Kim 'two dictators'

    Sunday, June 10 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-06-10 20:22:49 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 4:45 PM EDT2018-06-10 20:45:58 GMT
    A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators.".More >>
    A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators.".More >>

  • 'Ocean's 8' opens with franchise-best $41.5M to top weekend

    'Ocean's 8' opens with franchise-best $41.5M to top weekend

    Sunday, June 10 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-10 15:42:44 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 4:45 PM EDT2018-06-10 20:45:50 GMT
    (Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. shows, from foreground left, Sandra Bullock Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Awkwafina in a scene from "Ocean's 8."(Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. shows, from foreground left, Sandra Bullock Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Awkwafina in a scene from "Ocean's 8."

    "Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story.".

    More >>

    "Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story.".

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly