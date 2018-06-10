Driver uninjured after crashing into Rite Aid

A driver crashed into a Colonial Heights Rite Aid Sunday morning.
According to a manager at the store on Boulevard, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m.
Only in the 804 I swear pic.twitter.com/3IGX5fvRdD— jared (@beenturntdavis) June 10, 2018
The store was open at the time of the crash, but luckily, no one was inside hurt.
The manager says the woman driving the car was also uninjured.
Rite aid in colonial heights ?????? pic.twitter.com/2WRxqfF55m— Morgan?? (@Love_Leigh7) June 10, 2018
It remains unclear what caused the crash.
The store has since reopened for business.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
A driver crashed into a Colonial Heights Rite Aid Sunday morning.More >>
A driver crashed into a Colonial Heights Rite Aid Sunday morning.More >>
A man alleges in a lawsuit that a CVS pharmacy worker told his wife about his prescription for erectile dysfunction medication and it ruined his marriage.More >>
A man alleges in a lawsuit that a CVS pharmacy worker told his wife about his prescription for erectile dysfunction medication and it ruined his marriage.More >>
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Caroline County.More >>
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Caroline County.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Richmond fire crews rescued a woman who became stuck on a rock in the James River Saturday.More >>
Richmond fire crews rescued a woman who became stuck on a rock in the James River Saturday.More >>
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.More >>
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.More >>
The Indiana teacher argues his First Amendment rights were violated, while LGBTQ advocates say “a lack of respect” for transgender students leads them to consider suicide.More >>
The Indiana teacher argues his First Amendment rights were violated, while LGBTQ advocates say “a lack of respect” for transgender students leads them to consider suicide.More >>
Law enforcement officials said Penny the pit bull arrived home shortly before Charlee was found at a neighbor's house, several hundred yards up a wooded hill.More >>
Law enforcement officials said Penny the pit bull arrived home shortly before Charlee was found at a neighbor's house, several hundred yards up a wooded hill.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.More >>