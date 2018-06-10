Driver uninjured after crashing into Rite Aid

A driver crashed into a Colonial Heights Rite Aid Sunday morning.

According to a manager at the store on Boulevard, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m.

Only in the 804 I swear pic.twitter.com/3IGX5fvRdD — jared (@beenturntdavis) June 10, 2018

The store was open at the time of the crash, but luckily, no one was inside hurt.

The manager says the woman driving the car was also uninjured.

Rite aid in colonial heights ????‍?? pic.twitter.com/2WRxqfF55m — Morgan?? (@Love_Leigh7) June 10, 2018

It remains unclear what caused the crash.

The store has since reopened for business.

