Richard takes no-hit try into 7th, Padres beat Marlins 3-1

MIAMI (AP) - Clayton Richard became the latest pitcher to flirt with the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres' history, losing his bid with two outs in the seventh inning Sunday during a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

The Padres are the only team in the majors that has never thrown a no-hitter. They have played 7,881 games since starting out in 1969.

Richard (5-6) took a shutout into the seventh, but Miguel Rojas grounded a clean single up the middle to spoil Richard's try and JT Riddle followed with an RBI single.

San Diego has come close to a no-hitter a few times this season.

Last month, Jordan Lyles was perfect for 7 1/3 innings until Colorado's Trevor Story singled. In April, Tyson Ross didn't give up a hit until Arizona's Christian Walker doubled on a ball misplayed by center fielder Franchy Cordero.

Richard gave up two hits in seven innings, striking out five and walking three. The 34-year-old lefty tied for the NL lead in losses last year with 15.

Brad Hand pitched a perfect ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances, closing a game that took 2 hours, 24 minutes.

Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer as the last-place Padres won a fourth consecutive series for the first time since August 2015. Hosmer hit his eighth home run and went 5 for 12 in the three-game set.

Jose Urena (1-8) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.

MARLINS ALUMNI SOFTBALL GAME

Kurt Abbott hit two home runs for Team Teal in a 10-4 win over Team Black in a Marlins alumni softball game as part of the weekend's 25th anniversary festivities before the game.

A number of players from the franchise's World Series championship teams in 1997 and 2003 were on hand, including Livan Hernandez, Edgar Renteria, Mike Lowell and Luis Castillo.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily took a line drive from Hosmer off the chest in Saturday's game, and X-rays were negative. The plan is he will be able to make his next start on Thursday against San Francisco. "I think so," manager Don Mattingly said. "We still have four more days. Unless he felt he was going to hurt something and couldn't extend when he throws his bullpen, I think we're in pretty good shape." ... 1B/OF Garrett Cooper (wrist) has been taking batting practice as he works his way back to the team. "He's progressing, I don't think he's that far away from starting rehab games," Mattingly said.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Jordan Lyles (2-2, 4.70 ERA) will face the Cardinals on Monday to begin a three-game series in St. Louis.

Marlins: LHP Wei-Yen Chen (1-3, 5.86) will take the mound Monday to begin a four-game series with the Giants.

