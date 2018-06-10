Nationals place Strasburg, Kintzler on 10-day disabled list

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Nationals placed right-handed pitchers Stephen Strasburg and Brandon Kintzler on the 10-day disabled list Sunday.
Second baseman Daniel Murphy (right knee surgery) could be close to returning to the lineup. He rejoined the team Sunday, taking batting practice and fielding grounders.
Manager Dave Martinez said Murphy will accompany the team to New York, where they open a two-game series against the Yankees on Tuesday. The Nationals will play five straight games in American League parks where they'll need a designated hitter.
