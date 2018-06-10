One person dead in Caroline County crash - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

One person dead in Caroline County crash

By Heather Riekers, Producer
CAROLINE, VA (WWBT) -

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Caroline County. 

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, near the 32000 block of Richmond Turnpike.  

We're working to learn if anyone else was hurt in the crash. 

State Police are still investigating. 

