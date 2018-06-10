Woman stuck on rock in James River rescued

A woman had to be rescued after she became stuck on a rock in the James River (Source: NBC12)

Richmond fire crews rescued a woman who became stuck on a rock in the James River Saturday.

Officials posted to Facebook that the woman was unable to make it back to shore after walking out "in the middle of the James with no PFD."

Firefighters say that when the river is above 5 feet, it is required to have a personal flotation device.

They also advise that if you can't swim, stay out of the water.

