Nadal bids for 11th French Open title, facing Thiem in final - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Nadal bids for 11th French Open title, facing Thiem in final

(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in three sets 6-4, 6-1, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June... (AP Photo/Michel Euler). Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in three sets 6-4, 6-1, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June...
(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Austria's Dominic Thiem returns the ball to Italy's Marco Cecchinato during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 8, 2018 in Paris. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Austria's Dominic Thiem returns the ball to Italy's Marco Cecchinato during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 8, 2018 in Paris.

PARIS (AP) - Rafael Nadal bids for his record-extending 11th French Open championship when he faces Dominic Thiem in the final.

The top-seeded Nadal enters Sunday with a 10-0 record in title matches at Roland Garros and an overall career mark of 85-2 at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

The 32-year-old Spaniard is also vying for his 17th major trophy, which would move him within three of Roger Federer.

The No. 7-seeded Thiem, a 24-year-old from Austria, is appearing in his first Grand Slam final.

He is the only man to beat Nadal on clay over the past two seasons, doing so twice.

The women's doubles final is also Sunday.

The forecast says there is a chance of rain.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Bourdain's death means loss of a voice for immigrant workers

    Bourdain's death means loss of a voice for immigrant workers

    Saturday, June 9 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-06-09 16:52:16 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 7:53 AM EDT2018-06-10 11:53:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Cooper,File). FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France...(AP Photo/Jim Cooper,File). FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France...
    As passionate as Anthony Bourdain was about the restaurant industry, he also was committed to the immigrant workers who help drive it.More >>
    As passionate as Anthony Bourdain was about the restaurant industry, he also was committed to the immigrant workers who help drive it.More >>

  • Writer of viral Olive Garden review grateful for Bourdain

    Writer of viral Olive Garden review grateful for Bourdain

    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:32:08 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 7:53 AM EDT2018-06-10 11:53:20 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press ro...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press ro...
    A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.More >>
    A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.More >>

  • Lasseter, Pixar co-founder, to step down at end of year

    Lasseter, Pixar co-founder, to step down at end of year

    Friday, June 8 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-06-08 22:51:52 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 7:43 AM EDT2018-06-10 11:43:16 GMT
    John Lasseter, the co-founder of Pixar Animation Studios and the Walt Disney Co.'s animation chief, will step down at the end of the year after acknowledging "missteps" in his behavior with staff members.More >>
    John Lasseter, the co-founder of Pixar Animation Studios and the Walt Disney Co.'s animation chief, will step down at the end of the year after acknowledging "missteps" in his behavior with staff members.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly