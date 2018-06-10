Trump's tweets slam Canada and Trudeau anew from Singapore

Unlike traditional summits between heads of state, where most of the work is completed in advance, U.S. officials say the only thing certain ahead of these talks will be their unpredictability.More >>
In a photo released by the German Federal Government, German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands surrounded by other leaders as she peers down at President Donald Trump, who is seated with his arms crossed and returns her gaze.More >>
The Russian president's remarks follow a report that White House officials were working toward setting up a meeting.More >>
Trump said he would ask protesting players for examples of people who have been wrongly or unjustly imprisoned.More >>
The North Korean autocrat's every move will be followed by 3,000 journalists who have converged on Singapore, and by gawkers around the world, up until he shakes hands with Trump on Tuesday.More >>
President Trump pulled out of the joint statement while citing - on Twitter - "false statements" by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of Tuesday's summit with President Donald Trump.More >>
Unlike traditional summits between heads of state, where most of the work is completed in advance, U.S. officials say the only thing certain ahead of these talks will be their unpredictability.More >>
A Washington Post report, citing unnamed Border Patrol agents, said he was with his wife and 3-year-old son and separated from them, but the federal statement made no mention of family members.More >>
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the worldMore >>
Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two daysMore >>
A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-countedMore >>
President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."More >>
French fashion powerhouse Saint Laurent takes New Jersey for shiny Americana men's showMore >>
Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prizeMore >>
Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.More >>
Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, FloridaMore >>
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightMore >>
