Charges pending in I-95 crash that injured two

Two people were seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 95.

According to Virginia State Police, a driver was heading south on I-95 near mile marker 88 in Hanover County when they veered across all lanes of traffic.. The car overturned on the left shoulder.

The driver and passenger were both taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

The cause is still under investigation, but police say charges are pending.

