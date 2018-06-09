Police search for man caught on camera stealing from Walmart twice

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. (Source: Chesterfield Police)

Police are asking for help locating a man accused of stealing from a Chesterfield Walmart.

The man allegedly stole more than $500 worth of items in Chattanooga Plaza on two separate occasions.

He was last seen in a blue Volkswagen sedan.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

