Police search for man caught on camera stealing from Walmart twice

Police search for man caught on camera stealing from Walmart twice

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Police are asking for help locating a man accused of stealing from a Chesterfield Walmart. 

The man allegedly stole more than $500 worth of items in Chattanooga Plaza on two separate occasions. 

He was last seen in a blue Volkswagen sedan. 

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

