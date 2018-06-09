Shooting in south Richmond sends man to hospital

One man was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay. (Source: RNN)

A man was shot on Richmond's south side Saturday evening.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Kingswood Street - not far from Hull Street Road and the VA Medical Center - around 5:45 for "shots fired."

When officers arrived, a man was found with injuries that were not life threatening. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

Detectives detained and questioned some people, but the investigation is ongoing. No one was been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12