Kristen Gillman helps US open big lead in Curtis Cup

SCARSDALE, N.Y. (AP) - Kristen Gillman won two more matches and the United States opened a 9-3 lead over Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup at Quaker Ridge.
Gillman, the 20-year-old University of Alabama star from Austin, Texas, improved to 4-0 and helped the Americans move within 1 1/2 points of regaining the cup they lost in 2016 at Dun Laoghaire in Ireland. The U.S. leads the series 28-8-3.
The United States won five of the six matches Saturday, sweeping the morning four-ball session. Gillman and Jennifer Kupcho got it started by beating Olivia Mehaffey and Sophie Lamb 3 and 2 in the opening match. Lilia Vu and Mariel Galdiano edged Alice Hewson and Annabell Fuller 2 and 1, and Lucy Li and Andrea Lee topped Lily May Humphreys and Shannon McWilliam 3 and 2.
In the afternoon foursomes, Gillman and Lauren Stephenson routed Annabell Fuller and India Clyburn 6 and 5; Li and Sophia Schubert beat Paula Grant and Shannon McWilliam 7 and 5; and Mehaffey and Lamb defeated Kupcho and Lilia Vu 2 and 1.
