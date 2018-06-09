Virginia woman wins lottery using fortune cookie numbers

One man was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.More >>
After a 20-year hiatus, visitors can again tour the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Williamsburg.More >>
Here's a look at how our local teams fared during Saturday's VHSL state championships.More >>
The chances of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.More >>
Here are state semifinals and finals scores and schedules for our local teams.More >>
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.More >>
President Donald Trump has charged into the Group of Seven summit at odds with key allies over U.S. tariffs, then set out to defuse tension with friendly banter and offered vague claims of progress in trade talks.More >>
Two Sumter County deputies stepped in to help a graduating high school senior who was not having the best graduation day on Friday, according to a social media post by the Sumter County School District.More >>
An alligator has been captured where authorities are looking for a missing woman. They think it took her under water when she was walking her dogs.More >>
A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash is in custody after the widow of the victim convinced him to turn himself in.More >>
