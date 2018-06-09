Virginia woman wins lottery using fortune cookie numbers

Loraine Simon Henry used the numbers she found inside a fortune cookie to play Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game. (Source: Virginia Lottery)

A fortune cookie brought just that to a Virginia woman.

Loraine Simon Henry used the numbers she found inside a fortune cookie to play Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game and won $100,000.

“This is unbelievable!” she said while claiming the prize.

The winning ticket was bought at a City Mart in Stafford.

Simon Henry plans to use her winnings to pay bills and possibly go on a cruise - Not bad for a cheap cookie she found while dusting.

By the way, the chances of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.

