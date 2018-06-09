State Championship Central: Final scores from around the area - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

State Championship Central: Final scores from around the area

GLEN ALLEN, VA (WWBT) -

Baseball:

Class 5:

Prince George 8, Potomac 0

Softball:

Class 6:

James Madison 9, Manchester 0

Class 5:

Prince George 11, Brooke Point 4

Class 4:

Woodgrove 9, Powhatan 1

Boys Soccer:

Class 6:

Cosby vs. Oakton- 5:15pm

Class 5:

Albemarle 4, Deep Run 3 (penalty kicks)

Girls Soccer:

Class 5:

Briar Woods 2, Douglas Freeman 0

Girls Lacrosse:

Class 5:

Freedom 9, Atlee 8

