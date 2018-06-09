Andrew Putnam, Dustin Johnson turn St. Jude into 2-man race

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Brandt Snedeker walks off the green after sinking a birdie putt on the seventh green during the third round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Andrew Putnam watches his birdie putt attempt on the seventh green during the third round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. Putnam parred the hole.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Dustin Johnson watches his birdie putt attempt on the seventh hole during the third round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. Johnson took a par on the hole.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Dustin Johnson hits from the fairway on the ninth hole during the third round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Dustin Johnson watches his drive on the ninth tee during the third round of the St. Jude Classic golf tournament Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn.

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Andrew Putnam matched the best round of his short PGA Tour career with a 6-under 64 and tied Dustin Johnson atop the St. Jude Classic on Saturday.

In position to reclaim the No. 1 ranking with a victory, Johnson had a 65 to match Putnam at 15-under 195.

A two-time winner on the Web.com Tour, Putnam birdied No. 18.

Putnam was bogey-free playing a group ahead. Now he will play in the last group on the final day for the first time on the PGA Tour with Johnson.

Stewart Cink, who had a hole-in-one on No. 8, matched his low round of the year with a 64 to get to 10 under.

___

More AP golf: apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.