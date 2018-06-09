Cuteness overload: Pygmy hippo exhibit opens at Metro Richmond Zoo

The exhibit will give visitors a chance to see the little hippos on land and in water. (Source: Metro Richmond Zoo)

Move over, Fiona - The Metro Richmond Zoo is getting ready to unveil its own dose of hippopotamus-cuteness. And Richmond's chubby superstars will stay small, compared to their much larger relatives.

The Pygmy hippo exhibit opened June 15, after some guest were able to get a sneak peek "from the adjacent path."

The hippos apparently need time to adjust to their new environment before their official public unveiling.

The exhibit gives visitors a chance to see the little hippos on land and in water.

According to the zoo, the Pygmy hippo is one of Africa's rarest species.

"With only 3,000 individuals remaining in the wild, their survival in zoos is more certain than their survival in the wild," said the zoo in a Facebook post.

Native to West Africa, Pygmy hippos were relatively unknown until the 19th century since they are nocturnal and difficult to study in the wild.

