A look at Republicans running for Senate in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The three Virginia Republicans looking to unseat Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine are all relative political newcomers with limited financial backing.

Corey Stewart, Nick Freitas and E.W. Jackson are vying for the GOP Senate nomination in what's expected to be a difficult year for Republicans.

Kaine is Hillary Clinton's former running mate and a former governor seeking a second term in the Senate. He enjoys high name recognition and has a hefty campaign account.

June 12 is Primary Day in Virginia

Democrats are also on a long winning streak in Virginia. Clinton won the state in 2016 and voters unhappy with President Donald Trump gave Democrats easy wins in the gubernatorial and statehouse races.

But the three GOP hopefuls say they have a path to victory despite the tough political atmosphere.

