15-year-old killed, others hurt when 14-year-old crashes car - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

15-year-old killed, others hurt when 14-year-old crashes car

The driver and the four 15-year-old passengers were identified only as residents of neighboring Prince William County. (Source: RNN) The driver and the four 15-year-old passengers were identified only as residents of neighboring Prince William County. (Source: RNN)

LORTON, Va. (AP) - A 15-year-old boy has died and four others were injured after an unlicensed 14-year-old driver hit a tree in northern Virginia.

Fairfax County Police say the accident occurred Friday before 11:30 a.m. on Furnace Road in Lorton.

The driver and the four 15-year-old passengers were identified only as residents of neighboring Prince William County.

Police said Saturday that the 14-year-old driver was treated and released from the hospital, as was one of the passengers. Two other passengers remained hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the car flipped and landed on the driver side door after the driver lost control and hit the tree.

No decision has been made on whether charges will be filed.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but speed may have been.

An earlier version of this story, based on a police news release, incorrectly stated that the 14-year-old driver had been killed and all the passengers had survived.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Lynchburg secondary schools to stock naloxone

    Lynchburg secondary schools to stock naloxone

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:56 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:56:16 GMT
    The News & Advance reports the Central Virginia Health District will provide the medicine to Lynchburg City Schools at no cost. (Source: NBC12)The News & Advance reports the Central Virginia Health District will provide the medicine to Lynchburg City Schools at no cost. (Source: NBC12)

    A central Virginia school district plans to start stocking the opioid overdose antidote naloxone in its secondary schools.

    More >>

    A central Virginia school district plans to start stocking the opioid overdose antidote naloxone in its secondary schools.

    More >>

  • Washington Capitals' Stanley Cup parade set for Tuesday

    Washington Capitals' Stanley Cup parade set for Tuesday

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:55:24 GMT
    For a city known for parades, inaugural and otherwise, it's the first for a championship team in the major four North American professional sports leagues since the NFL's Redskins in 1992. (Source: Associated Press)For a city known for parades, inaugural and otherwise, it's the first for a championship team in the major four North American professional sports leagues since the NFL's Redskins in 1992. (Source: Associated Press)

    The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade on Tuesday, riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise history.

    More >>

    The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade on Tuesday, riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise history.

    More >>

  • A look at Republicans running for Senate in Virginia

    A look at Republicans running for Senate in Virginia

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:53:44 GMT
    The three Virginia Republicans looking to unseat Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine are all relative political newcomers with limited financial backing. (Source: Associated Press)The three Virginia Republicans looking to unseat Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine are all relative political newcomers with limited financial backing. (Source: Associated Press)

    The three Virginia Republicans looking to unseat Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine are all relative political newcomers with limited financial backing.

    More >>

    The three Virginia Republicans looking to unseat Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine are all relative political newcomers with limited financial backing.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly