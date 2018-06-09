Vettel claims pole with record lap at Canadian Prix - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Vettel claims pole with record lap at Canadian Prix

(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP). The Mercedes pit crew practice their pit stops during the third practice session at the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix auto race Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP). The Mercedes pit crew practice their pit stops during the third practice session at the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix auto race Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Montreal.

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

MONTREAL (AP) - Sebastian Vettel has claimed the pole position in the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix with the fastest lap ever on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Vettel steered his Ferrari over the 2.71-mile (4.36-km) track in 1 minute, 10.764 seconds to deprive Lewis Hamilton of a record seventh pole in Montreal. It's Vettel's fourth pole on the Ile Notre-Dame, and his first since 2013.

The Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas will also start in the front row. After leading all three practice sessions, Max Verstappen will start third, alongside Hamilton. Kimi Raikkonen in the other Ferrari and Monaco winner Daniel Ricciardo are in the third row.

Hamilton tops the championship leaderboard as he pursues his fifth Formula One title. He has a 14-point lead over Vettel and a 38-point edge on Ricciardo.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Writer of viral Olive Garden review grateful for Bourdain

    Writer of viral Olive Garden review grateful for Bourdain

    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:32:08 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:53:25 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press ro...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press ro...
    A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.More >>
    A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.More >>

  • Bourdain's death means loss of a voice for immigrant workers

    Bourdain's death means loss of a voice for immigrant workers

    Saturday, June 9 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-06-09 16:52:16 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:53:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Cooper,File). FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France...(AP Photo/Jim Cooper,File). FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France...
    As passionate as Anthony Bourdain was about the restaurant industry, he also was committed to the immigrant workers who help drive it.More >>
    As passionate as Anthony Bourdain was about the restaurant industry, he also was committed to the immigrant workers who help drive it.More >>

  • Harry and Meghan turn out for Trooping the Color spectacle

    Harry and Meghan turn out for Trooping the Color spectacle

    Saturday, June 9 2018 6:42 AM EDT2018-06-09 10:42:05 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:53:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Soldiers march for the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Soldiers march for the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018.
    Hundreds of British soldiers are taking part in the annual Trooping the Color ceremony in London marking Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday.More >>
    Hundreds of British soldiers are taking part in the annual Trooping the Color ceremony in London marking Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly