Verstappen posts more fast times in Canadian GP practice

(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP). The Mercedes pit crew practice their pit stops during the third practice session at the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix auto race Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Montreal.

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

MONTREAL (AP) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen posted the fastest lap at the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix for the third practice session in a row.

Mercedes and Ferrari are right behind and will try to close the gap in qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

Verstappen completed the 2.71-mile (4.36-km) lap at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in 1 minute, 11.599 seconds. That was about 5 one-hundredths of a second ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen. Championship leader Lewis Hamilton was right behind them, coming in 0.107 slower than Verstappen.

Verstappen had never led a practice session before sweeping them in Montreal. The 20-year-old Dutchman is looking to overcome a recent history of mistakes that left him threatening to head-butt anyone who asked about the crashes.

