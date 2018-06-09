Water main break causes pavement to buckle

Chesterfield Police are asking people to avoid the area of Providence Road near Midlothian Turnpike, because part of the pavement is starting to buckle due to a water main break.

Crews with Chesterfield County Utilities and VDOT are on the scene.

There is no word on when the work will be completed.

