No. 1 Halep to face No. 10 Stephens in French Open final - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

No. 1 Halep to face No. 10 Stephens in French Open final

(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Romania's Simona Halep eyes the ball as she returns a shot against Spain's Garbine Muguruza during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June... (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Romania's Simona Halep eyes the ball as she returns a shot against Spain's Garbine Muguruza during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June...
(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Sloane Stephens of the U.S. returns a shot against Madison Keys of the U.S. during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Sloane Stephens of the U.S. returns a shot against Madison Keys of the U.S. during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 7, 2018.

PARIS (AP) - Simona Halep will try to add a first Grand Slam title to her No. 1 ranking when she plays No. 10 Sloane Stephens in the French Open final.

The match Saturday is the 26-year-old Halep's fourth major final. She has lost all three in the past, including two at Roland Garros in 2014 and last year. Halep also was the runner-up at the Australian Open this January.

She is trying to become the second Romanian woman to win a Grand Slam singles trophy. Her manager, Virginia Ruzici, won the French Open 40 years ago.

Stephens, a 25-year-old from Florida, has never lost a tournament final, going 6-0.

She won the U.S. Open last September for her first major title.

Halep beat Stephens the last four times they played each other.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us

    Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us

    Friday, June 8 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-06-08 19:31:32 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 10:13 AM EDT2018-06-09 14:13:07 GMT
    (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...
    We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.More >>
    We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.More >>

  • Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead in France at 61

    Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead in France at 61

    Friday, June 8 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 12:11:22 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 10:13 AM EDT2018-06-09 14:13:02 GMT
    (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...
    Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.More >>
    Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.More >>

  • The Latest: Chef recalls serving Bourdain regional fare

    The Latest: Chef recalls serving Bourdain regional fare

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-06-08 13:52:08 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-06-09 14:12:55 GMT
    (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...
    Friends and colleagues of American TV celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain are saying they're shocked and heartbroken over his death.More >>
    Friends and colleagues of American TV celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain are saying they're shocked and heartbroken over his death.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly