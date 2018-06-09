No. 1 Halep to face No. 10 Stephens in French Open final

(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Sloane Stephens of the U.S. returns a shot against Madison Keys of the U.S. during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 7, 2018.

(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Romania's Simona Halep eyes the ball as she returns a shot against Spain's Garbine Muguruza during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June...

PARIS (AP) - Simona Halep will try to add a first Grand Slam title to her No. 1 ranking when she plays No. 10 Sloane Stephens in the French Open final.

The match Saturday is the 26-year-old Halep's fourth major final. She has lost all three in the past, including two at Roland Garros in 2014 and last year. Halep also was the runner-up at the Australian Open this January.

She is trying to become the second Romanian woman to win a Grand Slam singles trophy. Her manager, Virginia Ruzici, won the French Open 40 years ago.

Stephens, a 25-year-old from Florida, has never lost a tournament final, going 6-0.

She won the U.S. Open last September for her first major title.

Halep beat Stephens the last four times they played each other.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.