First Alert Weather Day: Isolated strong storm Saturday

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for an isolated strong possible during the late afternoon and evening.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of central VA in a *marginal risk* of severe storms Saturday. That's a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale (all counties shaded in green).
Main concern with any storms that develop will be heavy rain and strong gusty winds.
The morning hours stay mainly dry with the best chance of seeing some scattered showers and storm during the afternoon and evening. Here is what it could look like at 3pm:
And 6pm:
Sunday looks unsettled as well. Scattered showers and storms will be likely during the afternoon and evening.
Make sure you have your NBC12 weather app downloaded on your phone and tablet to get all the latest details and alerts through the weekend!
