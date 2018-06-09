First Alert: Scattered PM showers and storms Sunday

Scattered showers and storms will be likely during the late afternoon and evening Sunday.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of central VA in a *marginal risk* of severe storms Sunday. That's a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale (all counties shaded in green).
Main concern with any storms that develop will be heavy rain and strong gusty winds.
A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at 2 p.m. until later tonight for counties to the north and northeast. Localized flooding will be a concern in these areas. Be extra careful if you are traveling Sunday evening. Remember: Turn Around, Don't Drown.
The morning hours stay mainly dry with the best chance of seeing some scattered showers and storm will be during the late afternoon and evening hours. Here is what it could look like at 4:30 p.m.:
And 8:30 p.m.:
Make sure you have your NBC12 weather app downloaded on your phone and tablet to get all the latest details and alerts through the evening!
