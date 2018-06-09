James had badly hurt hand after 'self-inflicted' injury - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

James had badly hurt hand after 'self-inflicted' injury

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James speaks during a news conference following Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, early Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Cleveland. The Warriors defeated the Cava... (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James speaks during a news conference following Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, early Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Cleveland. The Warriors defeated the Cava...
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James argues a call with referee Jason Phillips during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James argues a call with referee Jason Phillips during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND (AP) - LeBron James says he "pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand" after injuring himself in frustration after Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

James punched a white board following Cleveland's overtime loss in the opener at Oracle Arena, calling his injury "self-inflicted" after Golden State finished a sweep of the Cavaliers with a 108-85 victory on Friday night.

James arrived for his postgame news conference with a cast over his right hand.

He says he was upset by some calls that went against the Cavs late in the fourth quarter of their opening loss and he was upset they had missed their chance to win on the road, saying he "let the emotions get the best of me."

James scored 23 points in Game 4.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • For Bourdain, food was a storytelling tool _ and a passport

    For Bourdain, food was a storytelling tool _ and a passport

    Friday, June 8 2018 5:41 PM EDT2018-06-08 21:41:48 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:22:59 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France, while wor...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France, while wor...
    For Anthony Bourdain, food was a storytelling tool, and a passport to explore cultures across the globe.More >>
    For Anthony Bourdain, food was a storytelling tool, and a passport to explore cultures across the globe.More >>

  • Lasseter, Pixar co-founder, to step down at end of year

    Lasseter, Pixar co-founder, to step down at end of year

    Friday, June 8 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-06-08 22:51:52 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:22:47 GMT
    John Lasseter, the co-founder of Pixar Animation Studios and the Walt Disney Co.'s animation chief, will step down at the end of the year after acknowledging "missteps" in his behavior with staff members.More >>
    John Lasseter, the co-founder of Pixar Animation Studios and the Walt Disney Co.'s animation chief, will step down at the end of the year after acknowledging "missteps" in his behavior with staff members.More >>

  • Celebrity suicides highlight troubling trend in midlife

    Celebrity suicides highlight troubling trend in midlife

    Friday, June 8 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-06-08 21:51:44 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:22:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, Andy Kropa/Invision). This combination of 2004 and 2016 file photos shows fashion designer Kate Spade and chef Anthony Bourdain in New York. A U.S. report released in June 2018 found an uptick in suicide rates in nearly every...(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, Andy Kropa/Invision). This combination of 2004 and 2016 file photos shows fashion designer Kate Spade and chef Anthony Bourdain in New York. A U.S. report released in June 2018 found an uptick in suicide rates in nearly every...
    The deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade highlight a troubling trend _ rising suicides among middle-aged Americans.More >>
    The deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade highlight a troubling trend _ rising suicides among middle-aged Americans.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly