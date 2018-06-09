Trump trades easy banter with allies but differences persist - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump trades easy banter with allies but differences persist

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a meeting at the G-7 summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a meeting at the G-7 summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump, right, talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron after the family photo during the G-7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in C... (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump, right, talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron after the family photo during the G-7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in C...
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Clockwise from top left, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Em... (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Clockwise from top left, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Em...
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron during the G-7 summit Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron during the G-7 summit Friday, June 8, 2018, in Charlevoix, Canada.

By CATHERINE LUCEY and ROB GILLIES
Associated Press

LA MALBAIE, Quebec (AP) - President Donald Trump has charged into the Group of Seven summit at odds with key allies over U.S. tariffs, then set out to defuse tension with friendly banter and offered vague claims of progress in trade talks.

But details were scant and clear differences remained at the summit's midpoint.

After days of verbal sparring over new U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, Trump joined the leaders of major industrialized nations in an idyllic Canadian resort town Friday.

On his way to the annual gathering, Trump laid out his fundamental grievance, saying that other countries "have been taking advantage of the United States on trade."

