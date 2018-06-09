Family with Trump-like ambition runs hotel hosting summit - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Family with Trump-like ambition runs hotel hosting summit

By STEPHEN BRAUN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Singapore coastal hotel where President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plan to meet on June 12 is overseen by a wealthy Singapore family whose real estate development firm is pushing into the competitive upscale resort realm.

That's where Trump's own company operates.

The 112-room Capella Singapore, which juts out of a lushly landscaped island in Singapore's harbor, is owned by the city's Kwee family, according to Singapore media.

Their Pontiac Land Group company has been building a network of lavish hotels across Asia and the Singapore firm has even intruded on the Trump Organization's New York base, building a 72-story condominium and museum gallery project in midtown Manhattan.

