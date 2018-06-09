Justice Department move on health law has risks for GOP - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Justice Department move on health law has risks for GOP

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this April 25, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Trump administration said in a court filing late Thursday that it will no longer defend key parts of the... (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this April 25, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Trump administration said in a court filing late Thursday that it will no longer defend key parts of the...

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration's decision to stop defending in court the Obama health law's popular protections for consumers with pre-existing conditions could prove risky for Republicans in the midterm elections - and nudge premiums even higher.

The Justice Department said in a court filing late Thursday that it will no longer defend key parts of the Affordable Care Act, beginning with the unpopular requirement that people carry health insurance, but also including widely-supported provisions that guarantee access for people with medical problems and limit what insurers can charge older, sicker adults.

Friday, the insurance industry warned in stark terms of "harm that would come to millions of Americans" if such protections are struck down, causing premiums "to go even higher for older Americans and sicker patients."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Trump trades easy banter with allies but differences persist

    Trump trades easy banter with allies but differences persist

    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:11 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:11:55 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:49 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:49:51 GMT

    President Donald Trump has charged into the Group of Seven summit at odds with key allies over U.S. tariffs, then set out to defuse tension with friendly banter and offered vague claims of progress in trade talks.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has charged into the Group of Seven summit at odds with key allies over U.S. tariffs, then set out to defuse tension with friendly banter and offered vague claims of progress in trade talks.

    More >>

  • Prosecutor won't refile case stemming from Greitens' affair

    Prosecutor won't refile case stemming from Greitens' affair

    Friday, June 8 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-06-08 22:27:26 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:44:01 GMT
    (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces his resignation during a news conference in Jefferson City. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Frid...(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces his resignation during a news conference in Jefferson City. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Frid...
    A special prosecutor won't refile a felony invasion-of-privacy charge against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.More >>
    A special prosecutor won't refile a felony invasion-of-privacy charge against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.More >>

  • Critics blast Trump for sending border detainees to prison

    Critics blast Trump for sending border detainees to prison

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:01 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:01:05 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:43:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...
    U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running...More >>
    U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running out of room at their own facilities.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly