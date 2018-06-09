Dodgers' Walker Buehler pulled from start with rib soreness - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Dodgers' Walker Buehler pulled from start with rib soreness

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Los Angeles.
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Los Angeles.

By BY JILL PAINTER LOPEZ
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Dodgers starter Walker Buehler has been pulled from a start with rib soreness, another blow to an injury-depleted Los Angeles pitching staff.

The Dodgers announced Buehler's injury Friday night. Buehler was perfect through four innings against the Atlanta Braves and still cruising with one out in the sixth when manager Dave Roberts and trainer Nathan Lucero went to the mound. After a lengthy discussion, Buehler was pulled. He didn't show any obvious signs of injury.

The rookie right-hander had just struck out Johan Camargo when Roberts and Lucero ran into the field. Switch-pitcher Pat Venditte relieved Buehler.

Buehler has been a bright spot during a rugged year for the Dodgers' rotation. Los Angeles is currently without Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill, Kenta Maeda, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Dennis Santana, who was pulled shortly before a scheduled start Thursday. Roberts had gone to the bullpen 15 times over the previous two games.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • For Bourdain, food was a storytelling tool _ and a passport

    For Bourdain, food was a storytelling tool _ and a passport

    Friday, June 8 2018 5:41 PM EDT2018-06-08 21:41:48 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:22:59 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France, while wor...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France, while wor...
    For Anthony Bourdain, food was a storytelling tool, and a passport to explore cultures across the globe.More >>
    For Anthony Bourdain, food was a storytelling tool, and a passport to explore cultures across the globe.More >>

  • Lasseter, Pixar co-founder, to step down at end of year

    Lasseter, Pixar co-founder, to step down at end of year

    Friday, June 8 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-06-08 22:51:52 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:22:47 GMT
    John Lasseter, the co-founder of Pixar Animation Studios and the Walt Disney Co.'s animation chief, will step down at the end of the year after acknowledging "missteps" in his behavior with staff members.More >>
    John Lasseter, the co-founder of Pixar Animation Studios and the Walt Disney Co.'s animation chief, will step down at the end of the year after acknowledging "missteps" in his behavior with staff members.More >>

  • Celebrity suicides highlight troubling trend in midlife

    Celebrity suicides highlight troubling trend in midlife

    Friday, June 8 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-06-08 21:51:44 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:22:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, Andy Kropa/Invision). This combination of 2004 and 2016 file photos shows fashion designer Kate Spade and chef Anthony Bourdain in New York. A U.S. report released in June 2018 found an uptick in suicide rates in nearly every...(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, Andy Kropa/Invision). This combination of 2004 and 2016 file photos shows fashion designer Kate Spade and chef Anthony Bourdain in New York. A U.S. report released in June 2018 found an uptick in suicide rates in nearly every...
    The deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade highlight a troubling trend _ rising suicides among middle-aged Americans.More >>
    The deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade highlight a troubling trend _ rising suicides among middle-aged Americans.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly