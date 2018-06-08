State Tournament Central - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

State Tournament Central

Baseball:

Class 6:

Western Branch 6, Thomas Dale 5 (8 innings)

Class 5:

Prince George 7, Deep Run 3

-Prince George vs. Potomac in state title game @ Deep Run- Saturday, 10:00am

Class 2:

Page County 5, Goochland 0

Softball:

Class 6:

Manchester 2, Grassfield 1 (8 innings)

-Manchester vs. James Madison in state title game @ Glen Allen- Saturday, 1:00pm

Class 5:

Prince George 4, Lee-Davis 0

-Prince George vs. Brooke Point in state title game @ Glen Allen- Saturday, 10:00am

Class 4:

Powhatan 12, Dinwiddie 1

-Powhatan vs. Woodgrove/ William Byrd in state title game @ Moyer Complex- Saturday, 1:00pm

Boys Soccer:

Class 6:

Cosby 5, Frank Cox 0

-Cosby vs. JEB Stuart/Oakton in state title game @ Glen Allen- Saturday, 5:15pm

Class 5:

Deep Run 4, Mills Godwin 3 (3 OT)

-Deep Run vs. Briar Woods/Albemarle in state title game @ Glen Allen- Saturday, 12:30pm

Girls Soccer:

Class 5:

Douglas Freeman 2, Deep Run 1

-Douglas Freeman vs. Briar Woods in state title game @ Glen Allen- Saturday, 10:00am

Class 4:

Courtland 1, Hanover 0

Class 2:

George Mason 2, Maggie Walker 1 (OT)

Girls Lacrosse:

Class 5:

Atlee vs. Freedom-South Riding in state title game @ Deep Run- 3:00pm

