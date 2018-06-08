Massive movie memorabilia auction earns more than $6M - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Massive movie memorabilia auction earns more than $6M

LOS ANGELES (AP) - An auction of more than 2,000 pieces of film memorabilia including props from "Star Wars" and "Terminator" films has earned more than $6 million.

Profiles in History says Friday that a Harley-Davidson ridden by Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" sold for more $480,000, while a Death Star prop used in "Return of the Jedi" sold for $240,000.

Other items that sold in the "Icons & Legends of Hollywood" auction include a practice chariot used during filming of "Ben Hur," a rifle used by Jane Fonda in "Barbarella"

The chariot sold for $144,000, while a chest used to house Obi-Wan Kenobi's lightsaber in the original "Star Wars" sold for $132,000.

A spacesuit worn by Sigourney Weaver in "Alien" fetched $192,000, while the bus used in "Speed" sold for $96,000.

This story has been corrected to show the "Ben Hur" chariot sold for $144,000, not $140,000 and that a lightsaber chest, not the lightsaber.

  Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead in France at 61

    Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead in France at 61

    Friday, June 8 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 12:11:22 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 7:13 PM EDT2018-06-08 23:13:27 GMT
    (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York.
    Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.
    Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.

  The Latest: Commotion unusual in village where Bourdain died

    The Latest: Commotion unusual in village where Bourdain died

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-06-08 13:52:08 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-06-08 23:02:55 GMT
    (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York.
    Friends and colleagues of American TV celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain are saying they're shocked and heartbroken over his death.
    Friends and colleagues of American TV celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain are saying they're shocked and heartbroken over his death.
