Massive movie memorabilia auction earns more than $6M

LOS ANGELES (AP) - An auction of more than 2,000 pieces of film memorabilia including props from "Star Wars" and "Terminator" films has earned more than $6 million.
Profiles in History says Friday that a Harley-Davidson ridden by Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" sold for more $480,000, while a Death Star prop used in "Return of the Jedi" sold for $240,000.
Other items that sold in the "Icons & Legends of Hollywood" auction include a practice chariot used during filming of "Ben Hur," a rifle used by Jane Fonda in "Barbarella"
The chariot sold for $144,000, while a chest used to house Obi-Wan Kenobi's lightsaber in the original "Star Wars" sold for $132,000.
A spacesuit worn by Sigourney Weaver in "Alien" fetched $192,000, while the bus used in "Speed" sold for $96,000.
___
This story has been corrected to show the "Ben Hur" chariot sold for $144,000, not $140,000 and that a lightsaber chest, not the lightsaber.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the worldMore >>
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the worldMore >>
Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two daysMore >>
Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two daysMore >>
A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-countedMore >>
A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-countedMore >>
President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."More >>
President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."More >>
French fashion powerhouse Saint Laurent takes New Jersey for shiny Americana men's showMore >>
French fashion powerhouse Saint Laurent takes New Jersey for shiny Americana men's showMore >>
Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prizeMore >>
Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prizeMore >>
Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.More >>
Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.More >>
Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, FloridaMore >>
Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, FloridaMore >>
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightMore >>
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightMore >>