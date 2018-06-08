SD pitcher Torres suspended after domestic violence charges - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

SD pitcher Torres suspended after domestic violence charges

NEW YORK (AP) - San Diego Padres pitcher Jose Torres has accepted a suspension without pay for the rest of the year by Major League Baseball after his December arrest on domestic violence charges.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday the penalty is retroactive to June 5 and covers 100 games. The suspension will cost the reliever $349,052 of his $550,200 salary.

Torres, who hasn't pitched this season, has agreed not to appeal and will take part in an evaluation and treatment program. He was put on MLB's restricted list before spring training began.

The 24-year-old left-hander was 7-4 with one save and a 4.21 ERA in 62 games last year. He made his big league debut in 2016 and pitched four times for the Padres.

Torres pleaded not guilty Jan. 9 in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix to charges in a Dec. 29 indictment: felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous incident and misdemeanor recklessly defacing or damaging property of another person.

"We fully support the decision by the commissioner's office to suspend Jose Torres for violating the joint MLB-MLBPA domestic violence policy. We will continue to support the league's efforts to educate players and prevent instances like this from occurring in the future," the Padres said in a statement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us

    Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us

    Friday, June 8 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-06-08 19:31:32 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-06-08 21:14:57 GMT
    (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...
    We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.More >>
    We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.More >>

  • Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead in France at 61

    Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead in France at 61

    Friday, June 8 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 12:11:22 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-06-08 21:14:51 GMT
    (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...
    Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.More >>
    Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.More >>

  • Russia's Gulag museum: Prisoner data secretly destroyed

    Russia's Gulag museum: Prisoner data secretly destroyed

    Friday, June 8 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 15:11:39 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-06-08 20:54:34 GMT
    A museum studying the history of Soviet prison camps says it has discovered a secret Russian order, instructing officials to destroy important files.More >>
    A museum studying the history of Soviet prison camps says it has discovered a secret Russian order, instructing officials to destroy important files.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly