Washington Capitals' Stanley Cup parade set for Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade on Tuesday, riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise history.
The team announced details of the parade and rally Friday shortly before players, coaches and staff returned from their clinching Game 5 victory in Las Vegas. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern at Constitution and 17th Streets NW and move east to pass the Washington Monument to the National Mall at 7th Street where a stage will be set up.
For a city known for parades, inaugural and otherwise, it's the first for a championship team in the major four North American professional sports leagues since the NFL's Redskins in 1992.
The team is encouraging fans to take public transportation and bring plenty of water.
