Richmond prosecutor: Deputy had sexual contact with 3 inmates

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A Richmond sheriff's deputy is facing several charges after he was accused of improper sexual contact with several inmates.

Matthew Mellerson faces eight charges. Prosecutors say he used his position to have improper sexual contact with three inmates.

Some of the victims are expected to tell their story in court.

