Artwork for storm drains coming to Richmond

One of the winners of the art contest. (Source: RVAH2O Storm Drain Art Project)

At Saturday’s Festival of the River, new art for storm drains will debut in Richmond during a live demonstration.

Visit 12AboutTown.com to see the artwork from five artists who will be showing off their work in the city.

The artwork is part of the RVAH2O Storm Drain Art Project, an initiative of the City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities.

