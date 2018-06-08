Closer Jeurys Familia latest Mets player to go on DL - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Closer Jeurys Familia latest Mets player to go on DL

NEW YORK (AP) - Closer Jeurys Familia is the latest New York Mets player to get hurt.

Familia was placed on the 10-day disabled list before Friday's Subway Series opener against the Yankees because of a sore right shoulder. The move was retroactive to Thursday.

Familia is 2-3 with 14 saves and a 2.48 ERA.

Right-hander Jacob Rhame was recalled from Las Vegas of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League. Left-hander Buddy Baumann and infielder Phillip Evans cleared waivers and are being assigned outright to Las Vegas.

The Mets also said outfielder Yoenis Cespedes was scheduled to play for Binghamton of the Double-A Eastern League at Trenton on Friday night in an injury rehabilitation assignment.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    •   
