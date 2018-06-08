Man with flamethrower at rally guilty of disorderly conduct

Corey Alexander Long was found guilty and will serve 20 days in jail. (Source: Charlottesville police)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A black man accused of using an improvised flamethrower during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville has been convicted of disorderly conduct.

Local news outlets report Corey Long was found guilty Friday and ordered to serve 20 days in jail.

An Associated Press photographer captured an image of Long firing the flamethrower toward a man wielding a flagpole during the Aug. 12 rally that drew hundreds of white nationalists and counterprotesters. The image went viral.

Long had also faced a charge of assault and battery in connection with a separate incident that day, but it was dropped because prosecutors could not reach the alleged victim.

A crowd of supporters gathered outside the courthouse Friday morning, protesting the charges against Long.

His attorney couldn't immediately be reached by AP for comment.

