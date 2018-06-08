17-year-old girl missing since January may be in Richmond

Alexis Williams, 17, hasn't been seen since January. (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help to locate a teen missing since Jan. 5.

Alexis Williams, 17, was last seen at her home in Palmyra and is believed to be in the Richmond area.

She's 5 feet 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She has multiple tattoos.

Anyone with information about Williams is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST) or the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office 434-589-8211.

