June 12 is Primary Day in Virginia

Primaries will be held on Tuesday, June 12 in Virginia. (Source: NBC12)

Tuesday is Primary Day in Virginia. In metro Richmond, three congressional district primaries are being contested.

If you are unsure of the congressional district in which you live, the House of Representatives website has a district locator tool based on your address.

District 1

Three Democratic candidates are facing off to meet Republican incumbent Rob Wittman in November. Those candidates are John Suddarth, Edwin Santana Jr. and Vangie Williams. Wittman was unopposed for the Republican nomination.

District 4

Incumbent Democrat Donald McEachin was unopposed. Republican candidates Shion Fenty and Ryan McAdams are vying to face him in the general election.

District 7

Democrats Abigail Spanberger and Daniel Ward are battling to challenge unopposed Republican incumbent Dave Brat.

Elsewhere in the state:

District 2

One of two district where an incumbent faces a primary challenger. Mary Jones is running in the Republican primary as a challenge to incumbent Scott Taylor. For the Democrats, the race is between Karen Powers Mallard and Elaine Luria.

District 3

Democrat incumbent Bobby Scott faces no challengers from either party.

District 5

Republican incumbent Thomas Garrett announced he would not seek re-election due to alcoholism. Both parties held a nomination convention in lieu of a primary. The general election will be contested between Democrat Leslie Cockburn and Republican Denver Riggleman.

District 6

Republican incumbent Bob Goodlatte is retiring and will be replaced on the November ballot by Ben Cline, who was chosen in a nomination convention over eight other candidates. Democrats Sergio Coppola, Jennifer Lewis, Peter Volosin and Charlotte Moore will face off in the primary election Tuesday.

District 8

Republican Thomas Oh and independent Mike Webb will challenge Democrat incumbent Don Beyer in the general election. Neither party held a primary.

District 9

Democrats Justin Santopietro and Anthony Flaccavento are vying to face unopposed Republican incumbent Morgan Griffith.

District 10

In the only Virginia district with an incumbent to face a primary challenger, six Democrats and one Republican are fighting to unseat Barbara Comstock. Shak Hill will face Comstock in the Republican primary. The Democrats on the ballot are Lindsey Stover, Jennifer Wexton, Paul Pelletier, Dan Helmer, Julia Biggins and Alison Friedman.

District 11

Both incumbent Democrat Gerry Connolly and Republican Jeff Dove are uncontested in the primary.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12