Henrico Schools to live stream graduation ceremonies

Anyone unable to attend graduation of Henrico County Public Schools can watch the ceremony online.

The school district will provide live streams on its website for friends and family members who wish to see their graduate receive their diploma but can’t make it to the Siegel Center.

The ceremonies will also be replayed later on HCPS-TV. A schedule for the replays can be found here.

The stream will be available on desktop computers as well as mobile devices and tablets.

Clips from graduation ceremonies will be added to the site and photo albums posted to the district’s Facebook page.

The graduation ceremony schedule is listed below.

June 12

11 a.m. – J.R. Tucker High School

3 p.m. – Glen Allen High School

7 p.m. – Hermitage High School

June 13

11 a.m. – Henrico High School

3 p.m. – Highland Springs High School

7 p.m. – Varina High School

June 14

11 a.m. – Douglas Freeman High School

3 p.m. – Mills Godwin High School

7 p.m. – Deep Run High School

