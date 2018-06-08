Terry Francona has advice for Cavs, LeBron on 0-3 comebacks - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Terry Francona has advice for Cavs, LeBron on 0-3 comebacks

(Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James shoots against Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland.

By The Associated Press

Adam Silver says he knows some fans can get upset with officiating, and he's going to work on that.

The NBA Commissioner appeared on the "PodcastOne Sports Now" show previewing Game 4 of the NBA Finals with AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds to talk about the Golden State Warriors, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and what's next on his agenda for the league.

With Cleveland down 3-0 in the series against Golden State, who better to talk to about overcoming such a deficit than Indians manager Terry Francona - he pulled off such a rally in Boston against the Yankees in the 2004 American League Championship Series.

Francona also talks about managing Michael Jordan, the incessant Jordan-LeBron James debate, and speaks of how the teams in Cleveland all tend to feed off one another.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

