Free Forest School gets kids outside to learn, grow

Free Forest School is a free program run by volunteers in RVA where young kids go into the woods to learn and play.

Parents can bring children up to 6 years old to explore the outdoors and nature.

"Our large goals are just to provide the children with the space that they need to answer their own questions,” said Joy Herod with the Free Forest School. “And give them a chance to collaborate and think critically with one another."

The event starts with a meet and greet snack time. Afterwards, then the kids lead the group into the woods to the same spot each week to explore.



"They start to notice the leaves changing or snow, and then flowers and they get to a spot where they can kind of play. And we hang out there and they play on a creek, or on rocks or with sticks for a while,” said Herod.

Organizers of the school say that's where the magic happens.



“Children are just innately curious and they have so many questions, and if you give them the space -- they'll answer their own questions,” said Herod. “We have kids yesterday showing each other worms and we weren't involved at all. "

The Free Forest School is actually part of a global movement to get kids outside. It's been so popular - they've added classes!



"It's a lot of growth in a short amount of time just because the children are given the space to explore," said Herod.

More information on the Free Forest School can be found HERE.

