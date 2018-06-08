Family-run Prada grooming son to take over in future - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Family-run Prada grooming son to take over in future

VALVIGNA, Italy (AP) - Prada CEO Patrizio Bertelli says that the family-controlled company has no intention of selling and that his elder son with creative director Miuccia Prada is being groomed to take over.

Bertelli said Friday during the unveiling of a production site near Florence that his 30-year-old son Lorenzo "is preparing so that one day he can become the head of Prada," assuming that once he has learned the ropes he also still has "the desire to do it." Lorenzo started working in the communications department in September.

While other Italian companies, including fashion brands, have sold when facing generational change, the 72-year-old Bertelli said "I have no intention to sell." Nor is he looking to expand with fresh acquisitions. He did not say when he or Miuccia Prada, 70, would retire.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Maybe a Dennis Rodman sighting at Trump-Kim Singapore talks?

    Maybe a Dennis Rodman sighting at Trump-Kim Singapore talks?

    Friday, June 8 2018 10:31 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:31:27 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:37:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). A tourist looks on as Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump impersonators, Howard X, center, and Dennis Alan, right, embrace during their visit to the Merlion Park, a popular tourist destination in Singapore, on Friday, June 8, 2018. Kim...(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). A tourist looks on as Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump impersonators, Howard X, center, and Dennis Alan, right, embrace during their visit to the Merlion Park, a popular tourist destination in Singapore, on Friday, June 8, 2018. Kim...
    Former NBA star Dennis Rodman says he'll travel to Singapore "for the historical summit" between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Rodman announced his trip in a tweet Friday, but the tweet...More >>
    Former NBA star Dennis Rodman says he'll travel to Singapore "for the historical summit" between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Rodman announced his trip in a tweet Friday, but the tweet appears to have been deleted soon afterward.More >>

  • Russia's Gulag museum: Prisoner data secretly destroyed

    Russia's Gulag museum: Prisoner data secretly destroyed

    Friday, June 8 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 15:11:39 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:36:30 GMT
    A museum studying the history of Soviet prison camps says it has discovered a secret Russian order, instructing officials to destroy important files.More >>
    A museum studying the history of Soviet prison camps says it has discovered a secret Russian order, instructing officials to destroy important files.More >>

  • Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead in France at 61

    Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead in France at 61

    Friday, June 8 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 12:11:22 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:36:27 GMT
    (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...
    Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.More >>
    Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly