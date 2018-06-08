NBC Viewpoint: Cool Guys Wear Gowns

By: Kym Grinnage - email

Well I guess you are wondering why I have on this very cool hospital gown ...

My first answer is that it is actually very comfortable, but most importantly it a reminder that June is National Men’s Health Awareness Month and it’s time for action.

I want to challenge all men within the sound of my voice to commit to calling their doctor and setting up an appointment for a health screening. If it’s been awhile since you have had a checkup, had your colonoscopy or you haven’t been to the doctor in years, you need to step it up.

The reality is that many of the diseases that disable or kill us are preventable, if we have them diagnosed and treated early. For those of you who are regular with your check ups and screenings, be a good friend, brother or relative and call someone you know and say, "Cool Guys Wear Gowns, get checked."

The goal of National Men’s Heath Awareness Month is to take action now. Not tomorrow or next week or next month, NOW! And ladies, you know that sometimes we need a little push and incentive to stay healthy, so I need your help too!

Why is the urgent, here’s why:

3 out of 4 men are overweight

1 in 5 has heart disease

1 in 3 has high blood pressure

Send me an email and I will send you a gown. Take a photo and publish on social media with the hashtag #CoolGuysWearGownsRVA, just like this:

My email address is kgrinnage@nbc12.com or simply go to NBC12.com for more information.

And for all of you business, government and community leaders - take the lead and put that gown on!