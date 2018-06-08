Tick-infested stray dog inspires contest for free dog daycare

Lyme-A-Rita was full of ticks when she was taken in by RACC. (Source: RACC/Facebook)

A tick-infested stray dog taken in by Richmond Animal Care and Control has inspired a contest.

RACC shared pictures of the ticks attached to the inside of the dog’s ear and a bowl with the ticks in the bottom after they were removed.

The contest is for a free week of dog daycare at Woofy Wellness.

In order to win, you need to correctly guess the number of ticks removed from the dog’s ear.

RACC said it took hours to remove all of the ticks on the dog, and used her as an example of why dog owners need to give their dogs monthly flea and tick protection treatment.

The dog, a female, is now tick-free and available for adoption.

She has been named Rita, which is short for Lyme-A-Rita, a homophone word play on the drink and the disease ticks are famous for carrying.

