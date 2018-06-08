Trump not inviting NBA champions to White House - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump not inviting NBA champions to White House

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump points towards the White House balcony when asked by a reporter about first lady Melania Trump, before leaving the White House in Washington, Friday, June 8, 2018, to attend the G7 Summit in Charle... (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump points towards the White House balcony when asked by a reporter about first lady Melania Trump, before leaving the White House in Washington, Friday, June 8, 2018, to attend the G7 Summit in Charle...
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House in Washington, Friday, June 8, 2018, to attend the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House in Washington, Friday, June 8, 2018, to attend the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Whichever team wins the NBA championship, President Donald Trump says he won't be inviting them to the White House.

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors have both said their teams have no interest in a visit.

Trump told reporters on Friday: "I didn't invite LeBron James, and I didn't invite Steph Curry. We're not going to invite either team."

Trump canceled a visit by the Philadelphia Eagles to commemorate their Super Bowl win after most of the players decided they'd skip it.

But Trump said he'd be happy to host the Washington Capitals, who just won the Stanley Cup.

He said: "If they want to be here, it's the greatest place on Earth. I'm here. If they don't want to be here, I don't want them."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead in France at 61

    Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead in France at 61

    Friday, June 8 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 12:11:22 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:12:25 GMT
    (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...
    Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.More >>
    Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.More >>

  • Russia's Gulag museum: Prisoner data secretly destroyed

    Russia's Gulag museum: Prisoner data secretly destroyed

    Friday, June 8 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 15:11:39 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:11:47 GMT
    A museum studying the history of Soviet prison camps says it has discovered a secret Russian order, instructing officials to destroy important files.More >>
    A museum studying the history of Soviet prison camps says it has discovered a secret Russian order, instructing officials to destroy important files.More >>

  • Paris attack victims sue over soldiers' inaction at Bataclan

    Paris attack victims sue over soldiers' inaction at Bataclan

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-06-08 13:01:28 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:11:46 GMT
    Survivors and families of victims of the 2015 attack on Paris' Bataclan concert hall have filed a legal complaint to find out why soldiers stationed nearby were ordered not to intervene when Islamic State gunmen...More >>
    Survivors and families of victims of the 2015 attack on Paris' Bataclan concert hall have filed a legal complaint to find out why soldiers stationed nearby were ordered not to intervene when Islamic State gunmen stormed the venue.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly